P64.6m suspected shabu found in North Samar

posted August 11, 2019 at 10:30 pm by Ronald Reyes August 11, 2019 at 10:30 pm

Tacloban City—A fisherman has turned over four bags containing suspected "shabu" worth P64.6 million in Biri, Northern Samar on Saturday. Police identified the fisherman as Eduardo Golondrina, 53, who found the illegal substance at the shoreline of Sitio Pagul, Barangay Pio Del Pilar in Biri town. Three heat-sealed plastic bag weighing two kilos each and one open plastic bag weighing 1.5 kilo, with an estimated value of P51 million, were turned over to the police at about 2 p.m. Another sealed plastic bag weighing two kilos with an estimated market value of P13.6 million was turned over Saturday evening. The fisherman said the second batch of "shabu" was allegedly hidden by another person at the grassy portion of the coastline. The recovered items are now under the custody of the Biri Municipal Police Station for safekeeping prior to the examination by the Regional Crime Laboratory Office 8, police said.

