Search is on for new CebuPac cadet pilots

Leading Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific is searching for a new batch of 16 recruits to enter its cadet pilot program. The Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilot Program is a “study now, pay later, zero-interest” training program to become full-fledged commercial pilots with guaranteed employment with the airline. The program is open to all Filipino citizens who are college graduates, proficient in English and are in good physical condition. There are no preferred college degrees, and applicants need only have an average grade of at least 80 percent or its equivalent in subjects related to Math, Physics and English. The program entails 52 weeks of integrated flight training, theory and education at Flight Training Adelaide in Adelaide, Australia—one of the best aviation schools in the region. They will also undergo an additional four weeks of training to obtain a Pilot’s License under the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.Seventy-four cadet-pilots are currently undergoing training at FTA. CEB’s first batch of Cadet Pilots is wrapping-up licensing and is expected to assume First Officer duties by the fourth quarter of 2019. A second batch of Cadet Pilots will be graduating from FTA next month. The entire program will be financed by Cebu Pacific, and successful cadet-pilots who enter the CEB corps of pilots will reimburse the cost of the program through salary deduction over a maximum of ten years. Application period for the eighth batch of Cebu Pacific Cadet Pilots will run until August 18, 2019. Interested applicants may apply for the program through