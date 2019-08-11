Speaker vows purge of House 'narco-pols'

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano on Saturday vowed to rid the lower chamber of narco politicians, saying “If there is a drug user or, worse, trafficker or protector in Congress, I will join the move to cleanse Congress of those characters.” He added: “Let me assure you that the Congress of the Philippines is behind you and we will do everything possible, and we ask for closer coordination.” Cayetano promised to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency that Congress would give them what they want. The PDEA is responsible for efficient law enforcement of all provisions on any dangerous drugs and/or precursors and essential chemicals. “If you need more funds, just tell me. If you need training funds just ask us,” Cayetano said.Cayetano, whose speakership was endorsed by President Rodrigo Duterte, also maintained his support to the administration’s war on drugs, which he said was “not war on life.” He said: “The anti-illegal drug campaign or the drug war as well call it, is not a war on life. “Our intention is not to kill people. Our intention is to protect human life, to protect the life, liberty of our people, to protect our people by giving them safe areas to live in, safe streets to walk and safe places to work.”