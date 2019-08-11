Immigration commission in place of BI — Zubiri

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri is pressing for a measure creating a new commission to institutionalize immigration policies. “To establish the Philippines as a formidable force in the international scene, the government must first institutionalize our immigration policies,“ Zubiri said.Zubiri, in filing Senate Bill No. 107 or the Philippine Immigration Act, proposed the creation of a Commission on Immigration, that will be charged with establishing “protection for the nation’s sovereignty, territory, security, interest, and right to self-determination.” Under the proposed measure, the Commission shall be directed to require foreigners to secure a visa before they are able to enter Philippine territory as non-immigrants. It shall also set a quota or a cap on immigrant foreigners entering the country. It shall also be responsible for the evaluation and granting of refugee status to persons fleeing their home nations for protection on Philippine shores.The Commission shall also have Regional Immigration Offices that are accessible to all citizens in all corners of the Philippines. Zubiri also proposed the creation of Boards of Inquiry in crucial areas of specialization such as the following: deportation, revocation of immigration status, application for recognition of Philippine citizenship by reason of birth or marriage, application for legalization of residence, application for issuance of visa for stateless persons. “Pro-active persons shall be appointed to the Board as they have only five days to resolve cases brought to them as enumerated and perform other duties and functions as directed by the Commissioner,” he stressed.