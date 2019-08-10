US lifts security notice on NAIA

The United States Department of Homeland Security on Thursday rescinded, effective immediately, its public notice on the security concerns at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport which was issued in December last year after noting significant improvements in NAIA’s security operations.

The travel advisory was published on Dec. 27, 2018, after multiple assessments of NAIA identified a failure to adequately implement and maintain international security standards and recommended practices established by the International Civil Aviation Organization in Annex 17 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944. “Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan ordered, effective immediately, rescission of the public notice after the Philippine government has made significant improvements to the security operations NAIA,” the DHS said, in a statement posted on its website. “Both the Manila International Airport Authority and the Government of the Philippines civil aviation security authorities have demonstrated they are willing to work toward sustaining those improvements,” it added. This after the Transportation Security Administration found NAIA, the Philippines’ premier international gateway, demonstrating significant improvements to the security operations at the facility. US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim also praised Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade for the latest development. “I am delighted to inform you that DHS has rescinded the public notice on NAIA. Thank you for your strong leadership on this matter. Congratulations to you and your team,” Ambassador Kim told Tugade. The NAIA passed two consecutive inspections conducted by the TSA in March and May 2019. Among the changes and improvements made by the Manila International Airport Authority include the NAIA Security Plan and National Civil Aviation Security Program; strict implementation of new security screening standard operating procedures; operationalization of alarm system of access doors; use of new screening equipment such as dual-view X-ray machines and Explosive Trace Devices; recruitment, training and certification of additional Security Screening Officers; close coordination among all security units operating at the NAIA, such as the Office for Transportation Security, Police-Aviation Security Group, MIAA Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and contracted Security Guards; and the cooperation of airline companies, ground handlers and their concessionaires. Tugade commended general manager Eddie Monreal and all MIAA officers and men for their accomplishment. He also thanked Transportation-TSA point person Gen. Raul Del Rosario, the Office for Transportation Security and civil aviation security groups in NAIA for the collective effort in improving security at the airport. “While we are happy with this news, we must remember that the more important thing is that we sustain and consistently improve our efforts to ensure the safety and security of the passengers,” Tugade said. In a related development:The Tourism Department on Friday expressed appreciation of the United States Transportation Security Administration’s decision to clear NAIA of “security defects,” leading the US Department of Homeland Security to rescind its Public Advisory on said security concerns there. The Transportation department and the Manila International Airport Authority imposed security improvements and enhancements to upgrade NAIA to international aviation security standards with the assistance of the TSA experts. “We, at DOT, are very elated and encouraged by this development as we renew our commitment to extend to the public, particularly our international visitors, the highest potentials of the Filipino brand of service,” said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo- Puyat. “This development also augurs well for the DOT’s efforts to increase tourist arrivals and for the development of a culture of resilient, inclusive, and sustainable tourism in the country,” she added. The Secretary of Homeland Security, through the Transportation Security Administration is required under 49 U.S.C. § 44907 to assess the effectiveness of security at all: foreign airports served by U.S. air carriers; foreign airports from which a foreign air carrier serves the United States; foreign airports that pose a high risk of introducing danger to international travel; and other airports deemed appropriate by the Secretary. If the Secretary of Homeland Security finds, based on TSA’s assessment that an airport has failed to implement effective security measures, the Secretary shall notify the foreign government authorities of that finding and recommend steps to achieve compliance. If an airport fails to remedy identified security deficiencies within 90 days of such notice, the Secretary shall publish a notice in the Federal Register that the airport is non-compliant, post the airport’s identity prominently at major US airports, and notify the news media. the statement said. “Several attacks targeting civil aviation over the past several years, along with ISIL’s and Al-Qaida’s repeated intentions and demonstrated capability clearly indicate the threat that terrorism poses to civil aviation. This is one reason why the United States actively supports Philippines' efforts to improve airport security,” McAleenan said, adding that the US State Department has provided $5 million to help fund airport security improvements at NAIA to include training and technology. The US official also said that the TSA has provided Aviation Security Advisors to the Philippine government to assist with development and implementation of corrective measures at (NAIA); analysis of security operations; and recommendations on technology use and maintenance; streamline screening operations, and modernizing MNL’s security infrastructure. “DHS and TSA remain committed to working with the Government of the Philippines to help ensure a strong security posture at [NAIA] and enhance global aviation security,” the DHS official stressed.