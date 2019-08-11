Wrongful arrest?
The 73-year-old resident of Chebogue, a town in Nova Scotia, inadvertently dialed the 911 emergency hotline when he intended to dial 411 for information. The man told operators he had misdialled but police responded anyway to check on him. That’s when they found 100 firearms—94 long guns and six handguns. They were legally owned, but improperly secured, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday. The firearms were confiscated and the man was arrested on Monday for unsafe storage of a firearm.
Related stories:
No related stories matched this topic.