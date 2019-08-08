Leonen to Bea, Julia: Is he really worth it?

Marvic Leonen

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on Wednesday took time out from judicial issues to weigh in on the online spat between actresses Bea Alonzo and Julia Barreto over actor Gerard Anderson.In a post on his Twitter account, Leonen asked if Anderson was really worth it. “Dear Bea and Julia, is he really worth it? #JustAsking,” Leonen said. Of the 15 high court magistrates, Leonen is known for his witty comments and opinions that he posts on his Twitter account.Barreto is being blamed for having been involved in Alonzo’s split with Anderson, but on Tuesday, she broke her silence and denied causing the breakup. Alonzo had earlier said Anderson just stopped communicating with her, and that as far as she knew there was no breakup between them. Anderson also spoke for the first time about his relationship with Alonzo, saying there was no third party involved in his breakup with her.