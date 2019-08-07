MARINA looks into capsizing of 3 boats in Iloilo

The Maritime Industry Authority has started its investigation of the capsizing of three motorboats in the Iloilo-Guimaras Strait that left at least 31 people dead. In other developments: • Tropical storm “Hanna” intensified into a severe tropical storm on Tuesday, and as of 3 p.m. was spotted 780 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 100 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph. It was moving north northwest at 10 kph and was expected to enhance the southwest monsoon. • The inclement weather caused by the southwest monsoon has so far affected 17,136 families in Central Luzon and Mimaropa, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Tuesday. • Senator Grace Poe said it was high time the Philippines created its National Transportation Safety Board to make land, air and sea travel safer. Poe made the call in the wake of the capsizing of three motorized boats off the Iloilo-Guimaras Strait that killed 31 people.“We condole with the family of the victims,” Poe said as she urged the concerned agencies to help the families of the victims. MARINA has also suspended the operations of all passenger motorboats operating the Iloilo-Guimaras route pending a review of the vessels’ safety conditions. “MARINA continues to remind operators to ensure maritime safety at all times by observing the latest weather forecast, conducting proper risk assessment and applying control measures as needed,” Marina said in a statement. MARINA has directed two roll-on/roll-off vessels in the area to increase the frequency of their trips to cater to the transportation needs of passengers. MARINA’s regional office in Iloilo City has created a help desk to coordinate with the local government, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Ports Authority.