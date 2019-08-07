ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday August 7, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

MARINA looks into capsizing of 3 boats in Iloilo

posted August 07, 2019 at 01:00 am by  Rio N. Araja and Macon Ramos-Araneta, PNA
The Maritime Industry Authority has started its investigation of the capsizing of three motorboats in the Iloilo-Guimaras Strait that left at least 31 people dead.

In other developments:

• Tropical storm “Hanna” intensified into a severe tropical storm on Tuesday, and as of 3 p.m. was spotted 780 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 100 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

It was moving north northwest at 10 kph and was expected to enhance the southwest monsoon.

• The inclement weather caused by the southwest monsoon has so far affected 17,136 families in Central Luzon and Mimaropa, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Tuesday.

• Senator Grace Poe said it was high time the Philippines created its National Transportation Safety Board to make land, air and sea travel safer.

Poe made the call in the wake of the capsizing of three motorized boats off the Iloilo-Guimaras Strait that killed 31 people.

“We condole with the family of the victims,” Poe said as she urged the concerned agencies to help the families of the victims.

MARINA has also suspended the operations of all passenger motorboats operating the Iloilo-Guimaras route pending a review of the vessels’ safety conditions.

“MARINA continues to remind operators to ensure maritime safety at all times by observing the latest weather forecast, conducting proper risk assessment and applying control measures as needed,” Marina said in a statement.

MARINA has directed two roll-on/roll-off vessels in the area to increase the frequency of their trips to cater to the transportation needs of passengers.

MARINA’s regional office in Iloilo City has created a help desk to coordinate with the local government, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Ports Authority.

Topics: Maritime Industry Authority , capsize , Iloilo-Guimaras Strait , Tropical storm “Hanna” , National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard