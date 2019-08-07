NHA completes 50% shelters for displaced Marawi residents

The National Housing Authority is able to achieve a 50 percent target in its goal to put up temporary shelters for families displaced by the five-month long siege launched by the Maute Group that started on May 23, 2017. According to Roderick Ibañez, project management head, out of the total 4,852 temporary shelters target, at least 1,500 have already been awarded, while the remaining ones are still under construction. He promised to deliver the NHA’s target completion before 2019 ends. “We are confident that by December this year, we will be able to build all the 4,852 temporary houses,” he said. At the Salungag area, 1,500 houses have already been awarded, while at the Boganga Village, another 1,500 houses are about to be completed and are to be awarded in September. Some 1,000 shelters are being constructed in Dulay Village and Rorogagus Village.According to the NHA official, 2,000 permanent houses would be built and be finished by May 2020 by the San Miguel Corp. Foundation. He said that under the Bangon Marawi Task Force, NHA shall build not only permanent shelters, but also temporary units. Victor Balba, head for operations, said monetary help from the government to displaced Marawi residents is possible, but it still needs congressional approval. Ibañez said over 70,000 displaced individuals many have left Marawi City and have started their lives in other places, such Metro Manila or in nearby cities in Mindanao.