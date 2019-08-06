Iconic jet fighter on world tour
The restored plane fought in World War II but has been de-militarized, stripped of its guns and paintwork to reveal the shining, silvery metal underneath. “It’s the most majestic machine,” pilot Steve Brooks told AFP. “We’re hoping to reacquaint people with the beauty and the aesthetic of the Spitfire.” The 76-year-old plane is due to take off from Goodwood Aerodrome in England for a four-month, 43,500-kilometre (27,000-mile) adventure westwards around the globe. Taking turns, Brooks, 58, and Matt Jones, 45, who run a flight academy, will pilot the Silver Spitfire to around 30 countries and soar over some of the world’s most cherished landmarks. Agile, short-range interceptors, Spitfires were crucial in the 1940 Battle of Britain as the UK fought off the threat of an invasion by Nazi Germany. A design classic with elliptical wings, the outline of a Spitfire is instantly recognizable. “The Spitfire stands for freedom of humanity,” Brooks said. Of around 20,000 built, fewer than 250 survive, with only 50 or so of those still airworthy. They rarely fly and are mostly based in Britain. The mission hopes to honor those who designed, built and flew the Spitfire and inspire those who see it to cherish their freedoms. Pyramids, Fuji, Grand Canyon The silver plane will set off from Goodwood outside Chichester, near England’s south coast and head north for Scotland. It will then cross the Atlantic Ocean via the Faroe Islands, Reykjavik, Greenland and remote parts of northern Canada. The sponsor-funded expedition will then cross North America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, in around 90 legs. The plane will fly past some of the world’s most well-known sites, including the Grand Canyon, Mount Fuji, and some of the seven wonders of the ancient world in Egypt and Greece. “To see the Silver Spitfire over the Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty or the Pyramids of Giza is just going to be fantastic,” said Brooks. Other highlights include flying over Canada’s Houses of Parliament with the Red Arrows, Britain’s air force aerobatic team, and potentially flying above the Great Wall of China and landing on a road in India’s “pink city” of Jaipur.