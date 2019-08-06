SAF takes control of Negros—PNP

The first batch of Special Action Force troops assigned to help the police in Negros Oriental following the spate of killings there has arrived in the province, an official said Monday. “A part of the SAF contingent is already there, that is one company or around 60 to 80 members,” National Police spokesman Bernard Banac told reporters in Camp Crame on Monday. “The situation in Negros Oriental is under control. Our countrymen have nothing to worry about. They can go on with their normal lives.” Banac said the PNP maintains its stand that placing Negros Oriental under martial law is not necessary. “We continue our enforcement of the law as well as maintenance of peace and order. For now, everything is going back to normal, including the situation in Negros Oriental. Our police officers continue to secure the area but assessment of the local executives may say otherwise,” Banac said.“For now, we cannot say or recommend the declaration of martial law because we know that we are in control of the situation. The assessment of the political leaders there, though, maybe different. We are just basing everything on our data and based on this, we are in control of the situation.” Banac said PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde was awaiting the report from the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management which conducted an investigation on the killings. Meanwhile, six members of the communist rebels who were allegedly involved in the killing of four policemen in Ayungon in Negros Oriental have been arrested. They were charged with illegal possession of firearms and explosives after they yielded a .38 caliber revolver with four live ammunition, two rifle grenades, one .45 caliber firearm, one .38 revolver, 10 live ammunition, two 40MM M203 ammunition and a hand grenade during their arrest.