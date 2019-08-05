Baguio solon pushes 4-day work week

Baguio City Rep. Mark Go is batting for a four-day work week to help decongest the stretch of Epifanio delos Santos Avenue. In an interview over Super Radyo dzBB on Sunday, Go said he had refiled a bill that would institutionalize a compressed work week from the current five- or six-day work week. He said the proposed ban on provincial buses could not totally fix the traffic woes on EDSA. He said the four-day work week was just one of several approaches to reduce the traffic on the major roads, particularly EDSA. About 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles passing through EDSA come from the provinces out of the total number of 367,728.Earlier, the Metro Manila Development Authority ordered an Aug. 7 ban on provincial buses entering EDSA and to close 57 provincial bus terminals in the area, but the Quezon City Regional Trial Court issued an injunction against it. “The ban on provincial buses has just a little effect in terms of traffic,” Go said. But he suggested banning taxicabs from waiting for passengers in front of EDSA terminals, and to build more Metro Rail Transit lines on EDSA. “We should also think about disciplining the motorists and drivers on EDSA,” he said.