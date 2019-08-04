MMDA keen on 'dry run' despite court injunction

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is hoping the agency could still conduct its dry run activity for the provincial bus ban set on August 7 despite the preliminary injunction issued by a Quezon City court against the proposed traffic scheme last Friday. “In the light of the recent issuance of QC RTC Branch 223 relative to the provincial buses being directed to use the Interim Valenzuela and Santa Rosa integrated terminals, the MMDA fully respects the Order,” said MMDA general manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. in a text message to Manila Standard. “However, the MMDA hopes to undertake the intended dry run so as to give all parties the opportunity to fully observe and assess the said policy. We remain open and receptive to all possible inputs that the dry run may result with (sic). Thank you,” he added. In a 25-page decision, Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 223 Judge Caridad Walse-Lutero approved the writ of preliminary injunction filed by 18 bus groups, saying there was “just cause” to stop the implementation of the bus ban. “The matter on hand greatly impacts on the welfare of the public,” the court order stated. The court also gave the MMDA and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, the lead agencies that would enforce the controversial policy, the chance to file their comments until Aug. 14. The MMDA and LTFRB have a lot of explaining to do why the point-to-point buses were spared from the ban, the court order noted. In a related development: • The LTFRB will seek the aid of the top government lawyer’s office to appeal the decision of the Quezon City court to halt the implementation of the ban. “LTFRB will comply with the injunction order however, will ask the state counsel, OSG [Official of the Solicitor General], to seek the Court to reconsider its order,” the LTFRB told reporters in a Viber group message late Friday. The court’s order also suspended the prohibition of the issuance of business permits to all public utility vehicles and operators along Epifanio delos Santos Avenue, citing the livelihood of the bus operators, drivers and other employees would be affected by the scheme. It said it was not clear to the court why Point-to-Point (P2P) buses “are given a special privilege of plying EDSA,” adding that such distinction was “unreasonable.” The court also noted that profits and wages of bus operators and employees alike would be affected by the ban. Garcia earlier said provincial bus operators already agreed to participate in the dry run activity that was supposed to begin at 4 am this coming Wednesday.He said during the dry run, provincial buses would be banned from traversing along the stretch of EDSA from 4 am to 10 pm but no penalties would be imposed against violators. According to Garcia, they were predicting a faster turn-around of provincial buses once the regulation was enforced during the morning and evening rush hours. “We expect that the regulation would speed up travel of private motorists and passenger buses using the yellow lane along EDSA during peak hours,” said Garcia. Under the proposed policy, those coming from South Luzon Expressway, especially those from Batangas and Laguna, are to pass through the terminal in Sta. Rosa City in Laguna, while those coming from the North Luzon Expressway are told to use the terminal in Valenzuela City, instead of entering EDSA. Metro Manila-bound passengers can transfer to city operating buses that will take them to their destination in Metro Manila. There are 12,000 passenger buses in the National Capital Region, of which 8,000 are provincial buses while 4,000 are city buses. The MMDA is also targeting the closure of 46 bus terminals along EDSA. Lawmakers filed petitions asking the Supreme Court to stop the MMDA’s proposal. Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda had sought issuance of a temporary restraining order or writ of preliminary injunction to immediately enjoin the MMDA from implementing the provincial bus ban policy. The same petition was filed by Ako Bicol Party List and Bayan Muna Party List Neri Colmenares before the High Court. Salceda said the policy violated the franchises on affected buses and also the lease agreements between the affected bus operators and terminal owners. He added the regulation was “oppressive, unfair” and “will cause economic disruption, inconvenience and added financial burden to ordinary commuters.” Salceda believes banning provincial buses will not solve traffic on Edsa.