11 die as 3 motor boats sink

At least 11 people were killed after three motor boats capsized in the Iloilo-Guimaras Strait on Saturday.
According to the Iloilo Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, strong monsoon winds caused the M/B Che-che, with 43 passengers and four crew members, to sink while on its way to Guimaras.
In the first incident, 11 were killed while 32 were rescued.
The second motor banca, M/B Keshia 2, had four crew members. The third vessel, M/B Jenny Vince, sank hours after local authorities barred boats from travelling to and from Guimaras and Iloilo City.