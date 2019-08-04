11 die as 3 motor boats sink

posted August 04, 2019 at 12:30 am by Manila Standard August 04, 2019 at 12:30 am

At least 11 people were killed after three motor boats capsized in the Iloilo-Guimaras Strait on Saturday. According to the Iloilo Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, strong monsoon winds caused the M/B Che-che, with 43 passengers and four crew members, to sink while on its way to Guimaras. In the first incident, 11 were killed while 32 were rescued.The second motor banca, M/B Keshia 2, had four crew members. The third vessel, M/B Jenny Vince, sank hours after local authorities barred boats from travelling to and from Guimaras and Iloilo City.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.