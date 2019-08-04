Consumer seats in public utilities sought

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto is seeking the mandatory membership of consumers in the boards of state agencies that regulate power, water, transportation, and other public utilities. In vouching for consumer seats in regulatory agencies, Recto cited the constitutional guarantee of public participation at all levels of government decision-making. Recto’s Senate Bill 590 covers the Toll Regulatory Board, Energy Regulatory Commission, Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System, Local Water Utilities Administration, and the National Telecommunications Commission. Also included are those that oversee land-sea-water transportation: Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board, Civil Aeronautics Board, and the Maritime Industry Administration. “This nation of commuters needs to install one of their own in agencies that police the companies they patronize every day. There are multiple safety, fare, frequency issues which require the inputs of riders,” Recto added. The coverage of Recto’s proposal can later be expanded, he said, to include the governing boards of chartered airports such as NAIA, as well as the Philippine Ports Authority, “so that the comfort and congestion complaints of those who use these terminals can be attended to.”Recto said the consumer representatives in these boards will serve “as independent directors who will represent the biggest stakeholders – the public.” To be appointed by the President, consumer representatives, in addition to other qualifications, shall have at least five years of known advocacy in the sector they will represent. Unfortunately, many charters of government regulatory bodies—which set the fees the public utilities can charge their customers—do not provide for public representation in their decision-making bodies, Recto said. “As a result, numerous policy decisions have been approved without wide consultation from stakeholders or without full public disclosure of the details, in violation of the ideals of transparency and participative policy-making,” Recto said.