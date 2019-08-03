ALL SECTIONS
Saturday August 3, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Duterte signs bill on detecting eye diseases for children

posted August 02, 2019 at 11:30 pm by  MJ Blancaflor
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law establishing a program aimed at detecting eye problems among kindergarten pupils and a funding facility for continuing research on eye diseases.

President Duterte on Wednesday signed Republic Act 11358 establishing a National Vision Screening Program for kindergarten pupils.

The program is intended to screen the eye vision of kindergarted pupils, according to the law.

The DepEd, along with the Department of Health and the Philippine Eye Research Institute, will be asked to implement the vision screening program.

Private schools, on the other hand, will be encouraged to adopt their own vision screening subject to standards which will be set by the government.

A database containing the results of the tests will also be created that will serve as a basis of corrective measures for kindergarten pupils who have possible eye ailments.

The law also establishes the Vision Screening Continuing Research Fund to be sourced from donations to the DepEd, DOH, or PERI.

A P10-million fund will be included in the budget of the PERI of the University of the Philippines-Manila for the implementation of eye screening for public kindergarten pupils.

The funds needed for the implementation of the program will be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte , Eye disease , National Vision Screening Program , Department of Health , Philippine Eye Research institute

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard