Former Palace, NPC official Ilustre passes away, 77

Alejandro Leuterio Ilustre passed away on July 30 from kidney failure after a brief hospital stay. He was 77. His remains lie in state at St. Peter Chapel at 262 G. Araneta, Quezon City, tel. nos. (02) 523-1311, (0917)794-1197 (Globe) amd (0939) 937-7206 (Smart). Interment is Aug. 4 this Sunday at North Cemetery, with cortege leaving St. Peter Chapel at 2 p.m. Andy, as family and friends called him, was the eldest son of the late lawyer Francisco Aytona Ilustre Sr. and the late lawyer Macrina Leuterio Ilustre, newspaper and magazine editor and Public Information Division Chief at the Social Security System, and a grandson of the late Congressman Mariano P. Leuterio of Mindoro Oriental. Andy was most recently a consultant with the Senate Commission on Appointments. He was the Regional Manager for Visayas and Mindanao of S.C. Johnson, and worked at the Malacañang Press Office during the time of President Diosdado Macapagal.He was an active leader of the National Press Club, where he initiated several projects. In 2017, he co-hosted a radio program, “Senior Priority,” with Fr. Filemon Castro. He attended the University of the East, where he served as president of the Delta Omega Delta fraternity. Andy is survived by his wife, Carmen Reyes Ilustre; his siblings CPA Ofelia I. Silang, lawyer Francisco L. Ilustre, Jr., retired top Special Prosecutor with the Ombudsman, and Washington, D.C.-based journalist and book editor Jennie L. Ilustre; his children Francisco Ricardo III and Cecilia Leyva; nephews Bryan Omar, John Ryan and Marc Silang, and Winston Francis Ilustre; in-laws Maribel, and Dickie Reyes and wife May; Milagros Samonte Ilustre; Manny Leyva with grandnephew Charles and grandniece Charlene and great grandsons J.C. and Chad; Corazon with children Andre and Francisco; grandniece Kaye; Adylynne Alexa, Liam and Arkin; and Ciella with son Yuan Michael; Ann Gumansing Sanchez with children Fiona and Corinne Ann.