Binay distributes raincoats, boots

Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay on Thursday led the distribution of raincoats and rain boots to all preschoolers in Comembo, Pembo, and Rizal elementary schools who are among the 6,745 target recipients of the free raingear this school year under the city’s expanded Project FREE (Free Relevant and Excellent Education). Binay said besides ensuring accessible quality education, her administration was committed to ensuring the safety of students in public schools, especially the younger ones more vulnerable to sickness especially during the rainy season. “We are providing free raincoats and rain boots to pre-schoolers this school year since they are more vulnerable to water-borne diseases during the rainy season. Our students in Grades 1 to 6 already received theirs last year,” she said. Last November, the city chief executive led the distribution of the free raingear to the first batch of beneficiaries composed of 49,379 students from preschool to Grade 6, including 443 learners under the Special Education curriculum, in the city’s 25 public elementary schools. According to Makati schools division superintendent Rita Riddle, all 6,745 preschoolers enrolled in the 25 public elementary schools will each receive a raincoat and a pair of rain boots. “Rizal ES has 801 preschoolers, the most number of enrollees in kinder among the public elementary schools in the city. It is followed by Pembo ES with 727 preschoolers,” Riddle said.Other beneficiaries this school year include pre-schoolers of West Rembo ES, numbering 357; Cembo ES, 334; Comembo ES, 325; Hen. Pio Del Pilar ES (Main), 324; Fort Bonifacio ES, 320; Palanan ES, 312; East Rembo ES, 303; Pitogo ES, 269; La Paz ES, 269; Maximo Estrella ES, 231; and Francisco Benitez ES III, with 230 preschoolers. Completing the list of beneficiaries are Nemesio I. Yabut ES with 203 preschoolers; Francisco Benitez ES, 199; Bangkal ES, 179; Guadalupe Viejo ES, 177; Nicanor Garcia ES, 173; Jose Magsaysay ES, 172; Bangkal ES I, 166; San Jose ES, 161; Hen Pio del Pilar ES I, 145; South Cembo ES, 138; Makati ES; 118; and San Antonio Village ES with 112 preschoolers. The city has been providing students in Makati public schools with free school supplies and school uniforms under its Project FREE that was launched in 1995. To date, students enjoy additional freebies through the expanded Project FREE under Mayor Abby’s watch such as black shoes, sneakers (Air Binay), raincoats, rain boots, anti-mosquito kits, and hygiene kits.