Congress to look into Health mess

The Minority bloc of the House of Representatives and the Senate committee on finance want an inquiry into alleged anomalies in Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and the Department of Health. In the House, the group led by Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. said the probe would determine how much of the financial resources of PhilHealth were lost to fraud, the extent of the fraud and how it was being committed. “Our objective should be to plug the leaks so that the resources for UHC [Universal Health Care] are properly maximized [once it is sold out]. Let’s clean the house before moving forward, let’s fix the system before we implement it,” Abante told a news conference. In the Senate, Senator Juan Edgardo Angara wants the upper chamber to investigate the overstocking of close to P20 billion worth of drugs and medicine by the DOH in its warehouses, as cited by the Commission on Audit in its 2018 report on the agency. Angara, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, has filed a resolution calling for an inquiry into this matter. With so many Filipinos struggling to find ways to gain access to medicine due to lack of funds, he aired his concern over the continuing problem of the DOH with the overstocking of drugs and medicine. According to Angara, the DOH’s “perennial problem with undistributed expired drugs” would also be a “major point of interest” in the upcoming Senate hearings on the proposed 2020 budget of the agency. Angara said the Health department’s wastage of hundreds of millions worth of medicines “is becoming like dengue, it has become an annual thing.” “And to think, many Filipinos for lack of money can’t buy medicine or are under medicating themselves. And then they read reports about drugs in some government warehouses going to waste,” Angara added. Angara said DOH officials who would appear before his panel “should be ready with a plan on how to end this problem.” “They must prepare prescriptions. Diagnose the problem and come up with solutions. If the drug distribution is constipated, then what’s the laxative?” he said in a mix of Tagalog and English. In its annual audit report on the DOH for 2018, the COA noted that over P18 billion worth of drugs and medicine were stocked up inside its warehouses, a significant portion of which were approaching their expiry dates. PhilHealth is a government-owned- and -controlled corporation which has the mandate to implement universal health coverage in the Philippines. The House group filed two resolutions on the matter that were authored by Reps. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. of Negros Oriental and Joseph Stephen Paduano of ABANG LINGKOD INC. Party-list. The resolutions were referred to the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability. However, the probe will have to wait because the committee that will handle it has yet to be constituted.Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin who is facing a slew of criminal cases in connection with the dengvaxia anti-dengue vaccine fiasco during her incumbency as Secretary of Health said when she became chairman of the board of PhilHealth, she made several reforms. “Unfortunately when I left the executive, however everything that we did was disregarded,” she said. However, if the investigation goes deep enough and far back enough it might uncover alleged anomalies committed during the time of Garin as PhilHealth chairman. ‘The Minority will remain as one bloc not only in cleansing PhilHealth but in instilling permanent reforms in the agency,” she said. Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate of Bayan Muna said that PhilHealth has become the milking cow of scammers, private hospitals who benefited from the fraudulent claims, and corrupt PhilHealth officials. Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo of Marikina City said the priority now is to ensure that the implementing rules and regulations of the UHC Law are properly and meticulously drafted to address the issues currently plaguing the system, especially fraud. “We urge the Department of Health [DOH] to take the task of IRR crafting seriously, and we call on them to consult experts as needed, and to work with Congress to pass supplemental legislation if this is necessary to make the UHC work”, Quimbo said. She likewise urged PhilHealth to 1) modernize its database system so fraud can be easily detected; 2) adopt a marketing orientation and deploy community-based workers like the Department of Social Welfare and Development who will help people navigate through the program; 3) reorganize the staff so that they will be more effective; 4) make the benefits more expansive; and 5) install honest, pro-people leadership so that all forms of anomalies are eradicated. Rep. Angela Natasha Co of BHW party-list said the investigation should include the process, payment scheme and monitoring system. She also proposed stiffer penalties for health care providers found guilty of committing fraud. The COA also found that over P30 million worth of drugs and medicine distributed to various centers for health development, treatment for rehabilitation centers, and hospitals were already expired. The overstocking of drugs and medicine has been a problem of the COA over the past few years, steadily increasing from P10 billion in 2015 to P11.3 billion in 2016, P16 billion in 2017 and P18.4 billion in 2018. A total of P367.1 million worth of drugs and medicine were found to be nearing expiry, raising concerns that these would almost certainly go to waste. Angara said DOH should review its entire drug supply chain from procurement to stocking in hospital pharmacies. “Is it a question of overprescription or the prescription of the wrong drugs? Ang national order form ba based on needs or supplier-driven? Saan ba ang bara sa distribution?” he said.