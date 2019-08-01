Preparation for barangay polls continues

The Commission on Elections on Thursday said preparation for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan May 2020 polls continues despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s call to postpone the elections next year. Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez also observed that President Duterte’s proposal to postpone the village and SK elections has resulted to low turnout of new voters nationwide which started Aug. 1 and will end Sept. 30. He said registration turnouts are low because most of the voters thought that the election will not happen next year. “Unfortunately, there is no assurance that barangay and SK elections will be held. While we might see a sort of slow build up of registered voters [at the start of the registration], I think that in the end, everything will balance out,” the Comelec spokesperson said in a press briefing. “Although it’s not a problem, but the effect will become a major problem, because what will happen is that there will be long lines during the last days of registration period,” he said. The Comelec spokesperson said a possible postponement of the barangay and SK elections is always “at the back of our minds” and said the poll body would continue with its preparations for the upcoming elections. Earlier, President Duterte called for the postponement of the May 2020 elections to extend the terms of incumbent village and youth leaders.The law states that the next elections shall be held on May 2020, reducing the terms of candidates who won the May 2018 elections to only two terms, instead of three years as mandated by the previous law. In Oct. 2017, Duterte signed Republic Act 10952 postponing the Oct. 23, 2017 synchronized polls to the second Monday of May 2018. The Comelec on July 18, 2019, promulgated Resolution No. 10549 or the rules and regulations on the resumption of the system of continuing registration of voters for the 2020 barangay and SK elections. Applicants may file their application forms in all city/municipal Offices of the Election Officer. The Comelec is looking to register more than 3 million new voters.