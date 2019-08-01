Airport terminal fees waived for students

Students are now exempted from paying terminal fees at all airports owned and operated by the government. In a memorandum signed by Director General Jim Sydiongco, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines stipulated the waiving of terminal fees for students actively enrolled in preschool to college—including in trade, arts, technical, vocational schools and training centers. Qualified students who will avail of the exemption shall apply for a student exemption certificate at Malasakit Help Desks located in airports. Student passengers with flights beginning Aug. 1 and purchased previously within a period of one (1) year may seek for refund of the terminal fee that was integrated into their airline tickets purchased at point of sale or online. All Malasakit Help Desks at CAAP-operated airports shall serve as refund counters until such time the airlines are able to facilitate the exemption in their booking system. CAAP chief information officer and spokesperson Eric Apolonio said CAAP has started the implementation of the student exemption from the Domestic Passenger Service Charge at all CAAP-operated airports. Apolonio said the first student to avail of the student exemption certificate is Manila-bound passenger Sam Janolino, a grade 8 student from Sacred Heart of Jesus Montessori School in Cagayan de Oro City, who applied for certification at Laguindingan Airport.As of 10 am on the exemption’s first day, 59 students have already applied for certification at Laguindingan Airport, according to airport manager Job de Jesus. The Malasakit Help Desks located at CAAP-operated airports will serve as certification and refund counters for the processing of exemption. “Although still in its trial period, the CAAP hopes that the initiative will have a successful implementation,” said Apolonio. He said the agency has directed its 42 participating airports to designate personnel that will be responsible for the processing of applications and the disbursement of payment for refund. Airports not under CAAP such as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), Clark International Airport (CRK), and Caticlan Airport are not included in the implementation.