Filipino script stirs up debate
Once confined to history classes, Baybayin, a 17-character indigenous script used before Spanish colonization, is making a comeback among the nation’s millennials, young professionals and diaspora. Even as technology renders writing by hand outdated, online clips of calligraphy and digital fonts for the script have gripped the smartphone generation and now Baybayin—last used hundreds of years ago—is appearing on everything from tattoos and T-shirts to mobile apps. Proponents hail the curvilinear text as a crucial part of Philippine identity, but in a country with 131 government-recognized languages—critics say investing in the promotion of one ancient text over others is controversial and impractical. “It’s bittersweet. It made me proud knowing our ancestors were literate,” said Lucero, who studied calligraphy in Japan but returned home to apply his skills to reviving Baybayin. “What’s sad about this is what’s being propagated in our education system. It’s like our history started with being colonized by Spain,” the 31-year-old added. Baybayin was the form of writing used before the Spanish arrived in 1521 and missionaries had to learn it initially to spread Catholicism before forcing locals to adopt their Roman alphabet, historians say. Its resurgence has prompted calls from some for a law declaring Baybayin the national script. But regional scholars say the text is important mainly to Tagalogs—the people historically based in and around the capital—rather than to all Filipinos. AFP Wiped out Advocates say reviving Baybayin will provide an antidote for a nation grappling with its colonial past and is a way of celebrating indigenous history. Many are proficient in English because of the American occupation—Spain ceded control to the US in 1898—and the Philippines only became independent in 1946. “It’s a great achievement to invent our own writing system,” Leo Emmanuel Castro, executive director of cultural group Sanghabi, told AFP. “Our language is gender-neutral. Professions and pronouns have no sex whereas English is very sexist,” he added. The campaign to bring Baybayin to the mainstream advanced in January when the lower house passed a bill mandating its use in signs and educational materials. It stalled in the Senate but the proposal has been refiled in the new session that started in July. Holiday hotspot Boracay island has already ordered the use of Baybayin in signage, in a bid to counter the profileration of Chinese characters for tourists. However, regional cultural advocates say such efforts threaten all of the nation’s indigenous scripts.
