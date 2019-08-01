Filipinos should develop skills to contribute for PH growth—Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that Filipinos should develop skills that will contribute to the growth of the Philippines and other countries. The President said there is a need for young workers from among “aging” nations such as Japan and United States. “The next generation will acquire manpower from us. Almost all of them are aging: Japan, America, especially Europe. One day, they would run out of human being. The handsomest will be Filipino and Filipina. They will be nonproductive like a baby doll,” he said. Duterte said this during the launch of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority’s mobile app in Taguig City. Dubbed as 911TESDA, the app connects job applicants to those looking for services in construction, transport, appliance repair, among others. “I am confident that this program will significantly contribute to our efforts to provide livelihood opportunities that will enable our people to make a decent living and, in the process, empower them to contribute to our overall growth as a nation,” he said in his speech.“This web-based project is definitely responsive to the growing demand for quality services in households, communities, and enterprises by harnessing the great potential of our digital online service providers,” he added. Duterte also said the government should provide efficient and reliable means of job application. He also urged rebels to enroll in Tesda. “You, NPA [New People’s Army]. Stupid. Come here. Enroll now,” he said.