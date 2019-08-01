MWSS chair moved to JBC; ex-military man takes over

President Rodrigo Duterte has transferred the chief of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System to the Judicial and Bar Council and appointed a former military man to the regulatory body. MWSS chairman Franklin Demonteverde was named representative of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to the JBC, based on a list released by the Palace Wednesday. Demonteverde, a retired judge, will now serve the council which is mandated to screen applicants for any vacancy in the judiciary. Duterte has also appointed retired Lieutenant General Emmanuel Salamat as MWSS board member. Salamat served as the Armed Forces of the Philippines Northern Luzon Command chief. Duterte also reappointed MWSS administrator and vice chairperson Reynaldo Velasco as a member of the board of trustees. With PNA Velasco is currently performing as MWSS administrator on a hold-over capacity after his term expired on June 30. The appointments in MWSS came months after Metro Manila suffered from a water crisis, earning Duterte's ire. Velasco will now serve as MWSS chairman. Salamat is vice chairman. Their appointment papers were signed over the weekend.

