19 PH sailors held in Mexico

Nineteen Filipino seamen and three Polish nationals of a Cypriot-flagged vessel have been detained in Mexico for alleged possession of illegal drugs, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. In a statement, the DFA said the UBC Savannah docked at the Altamira Port in Mexico was held on July 27 due to alleged violations of the country’s laws on illegal drugs. The representatives from the Philippine Embassy have spoken with seven of the Filipino sailors currently detained for questioning. “The group is generally in good spirits, and informed the embassy representatives that their families have been informed of what happened,” the DFA said. The Philippine Embassy is now closely coordinating with Mexican authorities and the law firm representing the ship’s crew.“At this point, no formal charges have been filed against any seafarer,” the DFA said. The DFA assured that the Philippine government would provide any form of assistance, including legal assistance if still necessary, to protect the Filipino seafarers’ right to be heard in court. “However, should they be found to be guilty by the proper court of the charges against them, they have to face the legal consequences of their actions,” the statement said.