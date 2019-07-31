ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday July 31, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

19 PH sailors held in Mexico

posted July 31, 2019 at 01:20 am by  Rey E. Requejo
Nineteen Filipino seamen and three Polish nationals of a Cypriot-flagged vessel have been detained in Mexico for alleged possession of illegal drugs, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the DFA said the UBC Savannah docked at the Altamira Port in Mexico was held on July 27 due to alleged violations of the country’s laws on illegal drugs.

The representatives from the Philippine Embassy have spoken with seven of the Filipino sailors currently detained for questioning.

“The group is generally in good spirits, and informed the embassy representatives that their families have been informed of what happened,” the DFA said.

The Philippine Embassy is now closely coordinating with Mexican authorities and the law firm representing the ship’s crew.

“At this point, no formal charges have been filed against any seafarer,” the DFA said.

The DFA assured that the Philippine government would provide any form of assistance, including legal assistance if still necessary, to protect the Filipino seafarers’ right to be heard in court.

“However, should they be found to be guilty by the proper court of the charges against them, they have to face the legal consequences of their actions,” the statement said.

Topics: Department of Foreign Affairs , Illegal drugs , Mexico , Cypriot , UBC Savannah

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard