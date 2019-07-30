SC revamps membership in three divisions

The Supreme Court has revamped the membership in its three divisions and raffle committees following the retirement last Monday of Associate Justice Mariano C. del Castillo.
The SC’s First Division is now composed of Chief Justice Lucas P. Bersamin as chairman with Associate Justice Estela M. Perlas Bernabe as working chairperson. The other members are Associate Justices Francis H. Jardeleza, Alexander G. Gesmundo and Rosmari D. Carandang.
Senior Associate Justice Antonio T. Carpio heads the Second Division with Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, Jose C. Reyes Jr. and Amy C. Lazaro Javier as regular members. Associate Justice Henri Jean Paul B. Inting was designated as additional member to complete the membership of five justices per division.
The Court’s Third Division is constituted by Associate Justice Diosdado M. Peralta as chairman, with Associate Justices Marvic Mario Victor F. Leonen, Andres B. Reyes Jr., Ramon Paul L. Hernando and Inting as regular members.
The raffle committees have also been reorganized. Carpio still heads the committee for the full court or en banc with Bernabe and Jardeleza as members.
Peralta heads the committee for division raffle with Leonen and Caguioa as members.
The divisions hold sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays, while the Court en banc meets every Tuesday.