‘Bikoy’ surrenders over cyber libel raps

posted July 30, 2019 at 11:00 pm by PNA July 30, 2019 at 11:00 pm

Peter Joemel Advincula, alias “Bikoy,” the man behind a series of videos called “Ang Totoong Narco-list,” surrendered anew to the police over charges of cyber libel. Philippine National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said Advincula surrendered around 7 p.m. Monday at the CIDG office in Camp Crame, where he underwent booking procedure prior to his turnover to the court. Advincula has standing warrants of arrest issued by Judge Annielyn Medes-Cabelis of the Regional Trial Court Branch 5 of Legaspi City dated July 11, 2019, for violation of Section 4(c) (4) of RA 10175 or Libel under Cybercrime Offenses filed by businessman Zaldy Co, the owner of the posh Misibis Bay Resort, who he earlier tagged as involved in illegal drugs trade in the series of anti-President Rodrigo Duterte videos.He also tagged Co as among the big-time operators of a drug den situated inside the said resort. PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said Advincula will be detained in Camp Crame until he posted bail worth P10,000.

