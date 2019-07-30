BCDA now included in Cabinet infra cluster

posted July 30, 2019 at 10:50 pm by MJ Blancaflor July 30, 2019 at 10:50 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has included the president of the Bases and Conversion Development Authority to the Cabinet infrastructure cluster, as shown in an order released by the Palace on Tuesday. Duterte signed Executive Order 86 on July 25, adding a new member to the cluster due to its mandate of building infrastructure projects in Clark, Pampanga and Subic, Zambales. “The mandate of the BCDA in the conversion of the Clark and Subic military reservations and their extensions into alternative productive uses, its vital public infrastructure projects such as tollway, railway, airport, seaport, and new economic growth corridor, and its role in the ‘Build, Buid, Build’ program, warrants its inclusion as a member of the infrastructure cluster,” the EO stated. The cluster is headed by the secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways.Also included were the Executive Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, head of the Presidential Management Staff. The secretaries of the interior and local government, budget, National Economic and Development Authority, transportation, finance, information and communications technology, trade and industry, agriculture, health, social welfare and development, education and tourism were also included.

