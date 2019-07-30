Higher wages for barangay officials sought

A party-list lawmaker has proposed to increase the salaries and benefits of barangay chairmen and Sangguniang Barangay members while pegging at fixed rates the compensation for barangay secretaries and treasurers. Rep. Ron Salo of Kabayan Party-list, in filing House Bill 669 or the proposed Barangay Officials Salary and Benefits Act, said the barangay “is the basic political unit and serves as the primary planning and implementing unit of government programs.” “Barangay officials are deemed persons in authority in their respective barangays and are mandated to maintain public order and ensure the protection of life, liberty and property in their jurisdictions,” Salo said. Salo, however, said that despite the functions and responsibilities imposed on these officials, they were among the least paid public servants and were not entitled to the regular benefits afforded to regular government employees. He said barangay chairmen used to receive a measly sum of P1,000, while council members, secretaries, treasurers used to receive an amount of P600 only each month. The Department of Budget and Management noted the barangay officials’ deplorable condition, so in 1996, the agency fixed the salaries of barangay chairmen at Salary Grade 14 (P26,494) and the other barangay officials at Salary Grade 10 (P18,718). “However, payments at these new rates are subject to the availability of funds of the local government unit concerned, and as such, the compensation was subject to the whims and caprices of those in power,” Salo said. Salo said it was only just and right that these officials are treated as regular government employees because of the enormity of their responsibilities and functions, as well as the services they render to the barangay which cuts across all three branches of the government.“The very important role of barangays in nation-building necessitates that we recognize the services of its officials by adopting measures in promoting their welfare. Thus, I am immediately urging the passage of this bill, giving fixed salaries and regular benefits to barangay captains, council members, barangay secretaries and barangay treasurers,” Salo said. The bill provides that members of the punong barangays and sangguniang barangays, barangay secretaries and barangay treasurers in all barangays shall b declared regular government employees, and shall be entitled to fixed salaries and benefits. Each city or municipality shall appropriate the necessary funds for the salaries and benefits of the barangay officials which shall be sourced from the Local Government Unit funds. The new Salary Grades shall be as follows: barangay captains, Salary Grade 15; Council Members, Salary Grade 12; barangay secretaries, Salary Grade 10; and barangay treasurers, Salary Grade 10 The rates of pay in LGUs shall be determined on the basis of the class and financial capability of each LGU and shall follow the rates provided for in Section 10 of Republic Act No. 6758 or the “Compensation and Position Classification Act of 1989.” Moreover, barangay officials shall be entitled to all government and health insurance coverages such as, but not limited, to coverage under the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Philhealth, and Pag-Ibig Fund. All concerned government offices shall implement the provisions of the Act once the proposal is approved and thereafter signed into law by the President.