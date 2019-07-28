4th Pinoy pilgrim dies in Mecca

Iligan City—Another Filipino pilgrim died in Meccah, bringing to four the number of local casualties, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos said on Friday, July 26. Dr. Dimapuno Alonto Datu Ramos Jr., public relations and information head of the NCMF, identified the pilgrim as Abdulnasser Hosain Banto, 62, who hailed from Taraka town in Lanao del Sur. Banto, an Imam of Masjid Abubakar in Barangay Nazareth, Cagayan de Oro City, was inside the hotel where he was billeted when he complained of chest pain and shortness of breath, Ramos said. Datu Ramos said Banto was rushed to a nearby hospital but attempts to revive him failed. Citing information from Dr. Abdulnasser Masorong Jr., head of the medical team of this year’s Hajj, Datu Ramos said Banto had suffered congestive heart failure “wherein significant damage to the heart muscle causes a failure in blood circulation and multiple congestive symptoms.” “The cause of his death was cardiorespiratory arrest,” Datu Ramos said. In July 19, NCMF announced the death of a 57-year-old female, Sarapia Abalimbona Taha from Lumbayanague, also in Lanao del Sur, due to myocardial infarction or heart attack, followed by the death of a 66-year-old Enting Tungao Kamensa from Datu Piang, Maguindanao a day after (July 20), also of the same reason. Taha collapsed while entering a Masjid in Haraam while Kamensa lost consciousness that led to his death inside the same Masjid. The third pilgrim, Bailani Sakandal Dalandas, 70, died due to suspected cardiac arrest while inside the bus going to the Masjidil in Haraam with her daughter.“The pilgrim [Dalandas] has no known prior medical condition,” Datu Ramos said.According to Datu Ramos, many Filipino pilgrims harbor the desire to die of natural causes in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj in the belief that this will get them to heaven. In fact, last year, some eight elderly pilgrims died while performing Hajj, he said. NCMF, through its assigned supervisory, assists deceased Filipino pilgrims in Mecca until they are buried according to the Muslim rites within 24 hours. “There is a cemetery in Mecca prepared for the pilgrims who would die during Hajj,” Datu Ramos said. This year, some 7,325 Filipino pilgrims are participating in the Hajj, an obligation that every Muslim must do at least once in their lifetime and around 90 percent of the pilgrims are first-timers yearly. “It is one of the five pillars of Islam and is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most,” Datu Ramos said.