$140-million meth stash crashes into cop’s car
Security camera footage released on Tuesday showed a white van ploughing into the front of a vehicle parked outside a suburban Sydney police station before speeding off down the street. Police said the alleged 26-year-old driver was pulled over about an hour later, less than a 10-minute drive away from the accident scene. The van was said to be packed with moving boxes containing 237 kilograms (523 pounds) of methylamphetamine, an illegal drug commonly known as “ice’, with a total estimated street value of AUS$200 million.
