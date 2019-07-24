Senate to study Duterte’s proposal to ban liquor by midnight

Senate President Vicente Sotto III has underscored the need to conduct a thorough study of President Rodrigo Duterte’s proposed liquor ban and closure of establishments and bars nationwide by midnight. However, he noted that the proposal could be considered in certain areas but not nationwide. “We need to first study what should be done because we might implement it on a national level and yet....Better, if we do it first on local level through ordinances,” said Sotto. Sotto also cited the need to consider its advantages and disadvantages. He also said bar owners might deceive the government like what happened before, where they claimed the establishment is closed but is packed with clients inside.Told that this is already being done in other countries, the Senate leader did not reject the possibility of its implementation. “pilot projectDavaonationwide,” Sotto later said. Davao is the hometown of President Duterte, who proposed the liquor ban and closure of establishments by midnight during his fourth State of the Nation Address last July 22.