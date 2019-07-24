ALL SECTIONS
Senate to study Duterte’s proposal to ban liquor by midnight

posted July 23, 2019 at 11:00 pm by  Macon Ramos-Araneta
Senate President Vicente Sotto III has underscored the need to conduct a thorough  study of President Rodrigo Duterte’s proposed liquor ban and closure of establishments and bars nationwide by midnight.

However, he noted that the proposal could be considered in certain areas but not nationwide.

“We need to first study what should be done because we might implement it on a national level and yet....Better, if we do it first on local level through ordinances,” said Sotto.

Sotto also cited the need to consider its  advantages and disadvantages. 

He also said bar owners might deceive the government like what happened before, where they claimed the establishment is closed but is packed with clients inside.

Told that this is already  being done in other countries, the Senate leader did not reject the possibility of its implementation.

E kung magandang pilot project yung Davao e siyempre magandang mapag-aralan natin baka nga pwedeng nationwide,”   Sotto later  said.

Davao is the hometown of President Duterte, who proposed the liquor ban and closure of establishments by midnight during his fourth State of the Nation Address last July 22.

Topics: Vicente Sotto III , Rodrigo Duterte , Liquor Ban , SONA

