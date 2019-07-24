MMDA to send text alert for Saturday’s earthquake drill

Metro Manila residents would receive a text message on Saturday early morning to inform them to get ready for the scheduled earthquake drill. When the clock strikes 4 a.m., sirens and alarms will be heard simultaneously for the exercise, the Metro Manila Development Authority said. Everyone is encouraged to participate wherever they are and perform the “drop, cover and hold,” which experts said is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death during earthquakes. The MMDA sought the assistance of Department of Information and Communications Technology, National Telecommunications Commission and private telecommunications firms for the text announcement. “MMDA chairman Danilo Lim asked the concerned agencies to provide their broadcast/push messaging service for mobile device users as well as via emergency cell broadcast before the start of the actual drill,” said Michael Salalima, MMDA chief of staff and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management head. Salalima said preparation for this year’s drill is "all-inclusive" with the collaboration of government, private sector, non-government organizations, and other stakeholders providing preparedness and response measures for the “Big One.”“No one can predict when an earthquake would happen but the chances of survival are better when people are prepared and know what to do when a strong tremor happens,” he said. In spite of the early morning drill, Salalima expressed confidence that many would still participate. The drill slated on July 27 will start with the pushing of a ceremonial button by Lim and MMDA general manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. at the agency’s main office in Makati City. Different scenarios will be depicted in each of the four quadrants: North, south, west and east, with the simulation of the “Oplan Metro Yakal”—the agency’s contingency plan in the event of an earthquake.