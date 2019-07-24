ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday July 24, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

6 Filipino women duped by human traffickers

posted July 23, 2019 at 10:10 pm by  Vito Barcelo
Six Filipino women who paid at least P3 million to illegal recruiters to work as domestic helpers abroad were intercepted by immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after disguising themselves as tourists and using spurious documents.

Immigration port operations division chief Grifton Medina said the six female passengers were intercepted in separate incidents by members of the BI’s travel control and control enforcement unit at NAIA Terminal 1 as they attempted to board a Malaysian Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur en route to their final destination in Italy and Poland where they were hired to work as domestic helpers.

The trafficking victims admitted paying more than half a million pesos each to their recruiters in return for processing their travel documents.

The victims said their working visas abroad will be handed to them upon their arrival in Malaysia, after which they will be booked for their connecting flights to Rome and Warsaw.

The women also possessed fake overseas employment certificates.

“We have been warning our OFWs against being tricked into using fake OECs as these will surely be detected by our immigration officers who are adept at detecting these fraudulent documents,” Medina said.

“Our system is already connected to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration's database, so verification is real time," he added.

The victims said their documents were given by airport employees—“Miko” and “Jennylyn”—who they met through Facebook.

"This is a form of escorting being done by unscrupulous airport employees who think they can circumvent immigration formalities," Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

Topics: Ninoy Aquino International Airport , illegal recruiters , Grifton Medina , Philippine Overseas Employment Administration'

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard