Most Filipinos back external probe of slays

Six out of every 10 Filipinos agree that the government should not block the investigation of international groups on the drug-related killings in the Philippines, according to a Social Weather Stations survey released Monday. SWS found that 60 percent of all those polled agreed to allow international groups to investigate the government’s campaign against illegal drugs, while 15 percent disagreed and 25 percent were undecided. This gives a net agreement score of +45, which is classified by SWS as “very strong.” The survey came after the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on July 11 seeking a comprehensive report on the human rights situation in the country. The resolution was filed by Iceland and supported by more than a dozen countries, which were slammed by President Rodrigo Duterte and the Palace for “interference” in the country’s sovereignty. Net agreement was highest in the respondents from Mindanao at “extremely strong” (+50), followed by “very strong” scores in Luzon (+45), Metro Manila (+43) and the Visayas (+42). The figures were “very strong” in both urban and rural areas at +46 and +44, respectively.The SWS survey in the second quarter of the year also found that 10 percent or about 2.5 million families experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months. The figure is slightly higher than the 9.5 percent or about 2.3 million families recorded in March. The 10 percent national quarterly hunger rate is the sum of 8.7 percent or about 2.1 million families who experienced moderate hunger and 1.3 percent or about 320,000 families who had severe hunger. Moderate hunger refers to those who experienced hunger “only once” or “a few times” in the last three months, while severe hunger refers to those who had it “often” or “always.” More respondents from Metro Manila experienced hunger at 15.7 percent, followed by Luzon (9.3 percent), the Visayas (8.7 percent) and Mindanao (9 percent). Both surveys were conducted from June 22 to 26.