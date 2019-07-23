Missing Pinoy nurse found dead in a beach in Thailand

A Filipino nurse who was earlier reported missing in Thailand was found dead in a beach in Phuket on Sunday afternoon. The body of Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez, a 29-year-old registered nurse, was discovered by a Thai rescue team, five days after he and another Filipino tourist, Noah "Twitt" Ibay II were reported missing. The body was later positively identified by Cortez's father who was with him during the trip, and her mother who flew to Thailand after learning of the incident. Cortez and Ibay were with a group of 13 Filipinos who went on a vacation at Freedom Beach in Phuket. But Cortez and Ibay went missing amid strong waves that day. A search and rescue operation was immediately launched. Ibay's body was later found by a Romanian tourist on Friday afternoon. Local officials in Phuket and the families of the Filipino tourists have already arranged for the bodies to be flown back to the Philippines as soon as possible.

