Unauthorized persons off-limits in immigration areas

The Bureau of Immigration ordered its personnel to strictly enforce its policy declaring as off-limits to unauthorized persons its immigration areas in all the international airports nationwide and prohibiting the giving of VIP treatment to passengers. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente reminded immigration officers that unauthorized people should not be given access to immigration areas in all the international airports nationwide. Morente said escorting or facilitating arriving and departing passengers, either personally or via text messages or phone calls, for the purpose of expediting the conduct of immigration formalities by immigration officers in the counters, is no longer allowed. The Manila International Airport Authority’s Public Affairs Office or PAO is the only authorized office allowed to provide assistance or give VIP to passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals. MIAA general manager Ed Monreal warned he would file administrative charges against airport personnel or airport police found facilitating passengers at the NAIA.It was reported that some members of the airport police are engaged in escorting foreigners, particularly those who are employed by establishments permitted by the Philippine Overseas Gaming Office to operate online gaming in the country. For his part, BI Port Operations Chief Grifton Medina issued an order to all immigration officers to desist from escorting or facilitating arriving and departing passengers. Medina reiterated the warning to all BI personnel assigned at the airports to strictly obey the bureau’s “no travel facilitation and no loitering” policy. “Employees who disobey the directive will be dealt with severely and meted stiff disciplinary actions,” the BI official warned.