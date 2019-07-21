ALL SECTIONS
Jul 21, 2019

Pinoy hajj pilgrim dies of heart attack in Mecca

posted July 21, 2019 at 10:10 pm by  PNA
Iligan City— Another Filipino Hajj pilgrim died on Saturday while inside the Masjidil Haraam in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Dimapuno Alonto Datu-Ramos Jr., public relations and information head of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, identified the fatality as Enting Tungao Kamensa, 66, who hails from Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

Citing information from Dr. Abdulnasser Masorong, head of the NCMF Medical Team, Kamensa suddenly lost consciousness while inside the Masjidil Haraam.

“The suspected cause of death is myocardial infarction or heart attack. The remains are still in King Faisal Hospital awaiting the processing of the documents,” Datu-Ramos said.

The relatives, however, will be informed of the death by the Hajj Medical and Supervisory team in Saudi.

On Friday (July 19), a 57-year-old female pilgrim from Lumbayanague, Lanao del Sur, died of the same cause.

Datu-Ramos said many Filipino pilgrims want to die in Saudi during the Hajj because they believe that they will go to heaven if they die.

“Around 90 percent of the pilgrims yearly are first-timers. It is one of the pillars of Islam and is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most,” Datu-Ramos said.

Last year, some eight Filipino pilgrims, mostly in their senior years, died while performing the Hajj.

This year, some 7,325 Filipino pilgrims are participating in the Hajj, an obligation that every Muslim must do at least once in their lifetime. 

Topics: Filipino Hajj pilgrim , Masjidil Haraam , Mecca , Saudi Arabia

