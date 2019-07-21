Manila sets up one-stop center for businesses

Obtaining building permits in Manila will only take one day as processing of papers will be made easier and faster with the establishment of one-stop shops, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Domagoso said. Domagoso signed an order for the creation of a Business One-Stop Shop that would make getting business permits in the city a lot easier. The mayor signed Executive Order No. 8 on July 8, establishing the “Business One-Stop Shop” or BOSS, which reduces the processing time from the current 11 steps and 11 windows to just three steps in one window, and the permit to be released in one day. The year-round BOSS will be launched on Monday, July 22 and will be housed at the Manila City Business Center/Taxpayer’s Lounge at the ground floor of the City Hall’s Taft Wing. “This is one way of fulfilling our promise to Manileños that we will promote ease of doing business in the City of Manila,” Domagoso said. He said the program is in compliance with Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.The executive order streamlines the issuance of local business licenses, clearances, permits, certification, and authorizations, as well as manage the flow of documents among departments and offices. The order defines BOSS as a “single common site or location for Business Permits and Licensing System (BPLS) of an LGU (local government unit) to receive and process application, receive payments, and issue approve licenses, clearances, permits and authorizations.” It added that the receiving, processing and issuing of business permits and licenses “shall be made solely within BOSS as soon as practicable, in compliance with existing ordinances, issuances, rules and laws.” “Towards this end, evaluation and improvement of transaction systems and procedures shall be made to conform with the new streamlined system,” the order read. Aside from the Bureau of Permits and the License Division, the mayor also included in the one-stop shop the following offices: City Treasury Cash Division, City Planing and Development office Zoning Division, City Engineering/Building Office including its Electrical Division, Manila Health Department, Electronic Data Processing, and other regulatory offices.