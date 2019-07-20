Demolition of erring Boracay firms begin

Iloilo City—The Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Management Group began the demolition of establishments violating the 25+5 coastal easement in Bulabog Beach in Barangay Balabag, Malay, Aklan. Natividad Bernardino, general manager of BIARMG, said the group targets to take down eight erring establishments “within the week.” “We have started with one establishment on Friday and we hope to finish all eight within the week,” Bernardino said. Two establishments were scheduled to be removed yesterday. The establishments that will face demolition include hotels, restaurants, bars, and kite surfing schools, Bernardino said. She said Aklan Mayor Ceciron Cawaling already issued the violators an ultimatum to self-demolish in October 2018.Last March 25, Aklan Mayor Abram Sualog also issued the same to the erring establishments. “They were already given (a) demolition order. We just implemented the order,” Bernardino said. Last year, the rehabilitation group already put markings on the structures that need to be removed. The establishments have to be demolished because they obstruct the drainage system being built by the Department of Public Works and Highways, she added. Business owners did not show any violent reaction to the demolition because they know they have to face the consequence since they refused to self-demolish, Bernardino said.