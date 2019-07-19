Robredo loses bid to stop poll protest

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has junked the request of Vice President Leni Robredo “to resolve all pending incidents in the election protest” filed by former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos. The PET said Robredo’s claim of victory is premature and called her premise as “fundamentally flawed,” further rebuking her claim that the Court will admit all her evidence notwithstanding that the figures on which they were based are purely speculative. Robredo on Thursday expressed dismay over the denial of her motion for immediate resolution of the election protest filed against her by the son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos. In a statement, Robredo’s lawyer, Bernadette Sardillo, said “we are extremely disappointed, but we fully respect the Presidential Electoral Tribunal’s decision to deny our motion for immediate resolution in connection with the election protest of losing candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.” The vice president said they are still confident they would still win the case. Robredo defeated Marcos in the 2016 vice presidential race by 263,473 votes. “We are very pleased with this development,” said lawyer Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of Marcos. “The PET has finally put an end to Robredo’s fallacious claim of victory despite the fact that the entire process had not yet concluded. She should stop misleading the public with her impetuous pronouncements,” he added. “Politics is perception. All these delaying tactics, spread of false information and fake news by Mrs. Robredo and her cabal only proves how desperate they are. Everyone knows who the real VP is,” the lawyer said.“We are confident that in the end, it will be former Senator Marcos who will be proclaimed.” Sardillo, however, lamented that the camp of Marcos has continued to spread misinformation to deceive the public about the real results of election. “We anchored our motion on the fact that Marcos’ camp hasn’t proven anything in its electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo. In fact, Vice President Leni has gained additional votes from the recount,” Sardillo said. The Supreme Court said: “the Tribunal has yet to complete the proceedings following Rule 65 of the 2010 PET Rules, which entail judicial recount, revision and appreciation of the votes cast in the protestant’s pilot provinces. “The figures submitted by protestee are merely speculative. In arriving at the figures, protestee presumes that all her claims will be admitted by the Tribunal,” it added. This premise is fundamentally flawed, the PET said, as it is still “in the process of appreciation of the revised ballot and ruling on the respective objections and claims made by the parties thereon.” “The Tribunal’s final tally of votes after recount and appreciation has yet to be completed and released,” it said.