P3b needed to decongest jails—Rody

President Rodrigo Duterte says the government will be shelling out around P3 billion to build 60 new jail facilities to address the overcrowding in Philippine jails. “I am glad to report that the government has allotted P3 billion for the construction of 60 new jail facilities to reduce jail congestion, Duterte said during the 28th anniversary of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Camp Aguinaldo on Friday night last week. He said prisoners were still human beings and deserved to be given a place good enough to live in. “They are human beings and we are supposed to give them habitable prisons, but we are prioritizing the other priorities. Sometimes they are really forgotten, Duterte said. He praised the BJMP for cooperating with the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs. “I am pleased that your conduct of the almost 30,000 Greyhound Operations from January to...2019 has led to the confiscation of illegal drugs, weapons and almost P2 million worth of cash and other contraband from jail cells,” Duterte said.The BJMP has also conducted more than 13,000 surprise drug testing that led to the dismissal of drug users within the organization. Meanwhile, Duterte reminded BJMP personnel to continue to upholding the rule of law and protecting democratic institutions. “May you continue to embody your institution痴 vital role of contributing to the transformation and reformation of society. It is my hope that this milestone will further inspire you to harness your professional skills and expertise to promote the common good,” Duterte said. Reports showed that jails have become increasingly packed since the launching of Duterte’s drug war in 2016. As of March 12, the BJMP had been holding 138,881 people, but the 476 jail facilities nationwide are supposed to cater to 30,000 only.