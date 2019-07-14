Mark WPS victory with holiday—solon

A party-list lawmaker on Saturday said the date when the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the country against China over the West Philippine Sea should be commemorated every year through a special working holiday. The PCA’s ruling cemented the country’s claim on several islets and land features in the disputed area. Magdalo Party-list Rep. Manuel Cabochan filed House Bill 1947, hoping that the 18th Congress will give due attention this time to the measure and work for its eventual passage. “This is a well-intentioned measure highlighting one of the notable victories of our country,” Cabochan, a first-term congressman, said. “We need to preserve the significance of the PCA ruling for this showed to world that the Philippines, despite being seen as a small nation, can stand up for its rights as an independent and sovereign state,” he added. HB 1947 also mandates the Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education to include in their respective curriculum the background of the West Philippine Sea as well as the events leading up to the PCA ruling on July 12, 2016.“The West Philippine Sea dispute will most likely remain as a central issue for our country in the coming years. The future generations of Filipinos should be educated on this matter and its importance to our country’s national security, and food and energy resources,” Cabochan said. The Magdalo solon said that the bill also aims to urge the Philippine government to recognize the PCA ruling. “This bill also hopes to encourage the administration to make use of the PCA ruling to strengthen our own claims. War is not our only option to fight for our rights in our territory, and the PCA ruling proves just that. Unfounded threats of war should not be an excuse to forget our duty to protect our independence and territorial integrity of our nation,” Cabochan added. Cabochan, former Navy officer said that the West Philippine Sea Victory Day, will provide a constant reminder for every Filipino on our obligation to fight for our country’s interests.