Jul 14, 2019

DZRH turns 80

posted July 13, 2019 at 11:10 pm by  Manila Standard
DZRH, the longest-running radio network in the Philippines, will celebrate its 80th anniversary on July 15, 2019. 

Recognized through the years as one of the most reliable sources of radio news, DZRH has evolved into a multimedia content creator, reaching tens of millions of readers, viewers, and listeners in the Philippines and all over the world.

“The theme of our 80th anniversary celebration is 80 and Ready,” said  Rudolph Jularbal, DZRH station manager. “This theme highlights the spirit of innovation that has made DZRH a  timeless, iconic brand synonymous with credibility, fairness, and public service.”

The radio news leader first ventured into creating audio content back in 2007 with the birth of DZRH News Television, a 24-hour cable news channel, which is now carried by1,000 cable providers including Cablelink, Cignal, SkyCable and GSAT.

Embracing advancement in connectivity, social media, and digital technology, DZRH became one of the first radio stations to broadcast on the digital band and can now be heard over 96.3 MHz HD3.

By creating engaging digital content, DZRH has amassed and continues to nurture huge social media communities on Facebook and YouTube.

It also operates an online news portal, dzrhnews.copm.ph.

DZRH first went on the air back on June 15, 1939 as “KZRH: The Voice of the Philippines,” run by H.E. Heacock, which owned a department store along Escolta, the bustling financial district of pre-war Manila.  

Under a directive of the Swiss Radio Commission in 1949, the “K” in all Philippine radio stations was replaced with the letter “D,”paving the way for the current callsign, DZRH.

