AI program beats pros in six-player poker
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, working with Facebook’s AI initiative, announced Thursday that their program defeated a group of top pros in six-player no-limit Texas hold ‘em. The program, Pluribus, and its big wins were described in the US journal Science. “Pluribus achieved superhuman performance at multi-player poker, which is a recognized milestone in artificial intelligence and in game theory,” said Tuomas Sandholm, a computer science professor at Carnegie Mellon. Sandholm worked with Noam Brown, who is working at Facebook AI while completing his doctorate at the Pittsburgh-based university. “Thus far, superhuman AI milestones in strategic reasoning have been limited to two-party competition,” Sandholm said in a statement released by the school. According to the creators of Pluribus, the technology could be used to solve a “wide variety of real-world problems” that, like in poker, involve actors who bluff, or hide key information. The program first defeated two major poker champions, Darren Elias and Chris Ferguson, who each played 5,000 hands against it.