Swarm of jellyfish closes beach
A video posted by Yahoo through the In The Know channel showed the jellyfish, locally known as “baso-baso” (glass-like or cup-like), floating in clumps in shallow water. The exact location of the beach in Samar was not specified in the video, which was captured by an underwater drone as it glided through the swarms. The website Newsflare, which first showed the video, said the footage was captured on July 4. It quoted the drone owner as saying: “We got out of the water when they started approaching the shore.” “I’m still trying to determine if this event is natural or anthropogenic,” the filmer, who was not identified, told Newsflare. Thimble jellyfish (Linuche unguiculata) is a tiny jellyfish with a straight-sided, flat-topped bell. They are the most common cause of sea bather’s eruption, which is a reaction caused by the injection of juvenile jellyfish nematocysts into human skin. Normally found in the tropical and subtropical western Atlantic Ocean, particularly around the West Indies and the Bahamas, this jellyfish can occur in warm surface waters, and it has been found at depths down to about 5,000 m (16,000 ft).