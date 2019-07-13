ALL SECTIONS
Saturday July 13, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Recto: Specify works using road users' tax

posted July 13, 2019 at 01:15 am by  Manila Standard

The proposed 2020 national budget must comply with the Road Board abolition law, which requires all projects funded by motor registration fees be specified in the annual General Appropriations Act, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said Friday.

In a statement, Recto reminded the executive branch to make sure that next year’s spending bill will be in accordance with Republic Act 11239, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed last April 8.

RA 11239 abolished the Road Board and decreed that all Motor Vehicle User’s Charge collections be remitted to the National Treasury and placed in a special account in the General Fund.

Monies under the account will be “earmarked solely for the construction, upgrading, repair, and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and road drainage to be included in the annual GAA,” states the law.

“This is the very important sunshine provision in the law abolishing the Road Board. It means that projects funded by MVUC must be itemized and presented, in the interest of transparency, as MVUC-funded projects,” Recto said.

“That’s the way to do it. Full disclosure. So that vehicle owners will know where the registration fees they have paid will go,” the senator added.

Topics: General Appropriations Act , Road Board , Ralph Recto , Rodrigo Duterte

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard