Recto: Specify works using road users' tax

The proposed 2020 national budget must comply with the Road Board abolition law, which requires all projects funded by motor registration fees be specified in the annual General Appropriations Act, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said Friday. In a statement, Recto reminded the executive branch to make sure that next year’s spending bill will be in accordance with Republic Act 11239, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed last April 8. RA 11239 abolished the Road Board and decreed that all Motor Vehicle User’s Charge collections be remitted to the National Treasury and placed in a special account in the General Fund.Monies under the account will be “earmarked solely for the construction, upgrading, repair, and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and road drainage to be included in the annual GAA,” states the law. “This is the very important sunshine provision in the law abolishing the Road Board. It means that projects funded by MVUC must be itemized and presented, in the interest of transparency, as MVUC-funded projects,” Recto said. “That’s the way to do it. Full disclosure. So that vehicle owners will know where the registration fees they have paid will go,” the senator added.