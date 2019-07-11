Goat’s bleat bares feelings
As part of a study published in Frontiers of Zoology on Tuesday, scientists played the ruminants a series of calls from a hidden speaker that were either happy or sad. To obtain positive calls, they approached goats with buckets of food. For the negative calls, they recorded goats that were frustrated at not being fed while others were. When they switched from playing one type of bleat to the other, the goats were more likely to look toward the source of the sound and walk about, suggesting they were able to distinguish its emotional content. What’s more, readings of heart-rate variation taken from the goats corresponded to a positive, more relaxed state when they were played the happy calls, and a distressed state when the sad calls were played.
