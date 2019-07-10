‘Manga Mura’ operator nabbed
Romi Hoshino, 28, also known as Zakay Romi, managed “Manga Mura” (Manga village), which shut down on its own in April last year as Japan launched a manhunt for the website’s founder for massive violation of copyright. About 100 million people each month used the popular pirate website, which made around 60,000 manga—Japanese graphic novels or comics—available to the public for free immediately after publication. Manga publishers lost about 320 billion yen ($2.94 billion) in potential revenues over a six-month period to February 2018 alone, Japan’s Content Overseas Distribution Association said. “It’s an enormous amount and Manga Mura was a very big issue for manga editors,” an official from the anti-piracy group told AFP.
