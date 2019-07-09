Rody’s rating soars to new high at 68%, SWS survey shows
The survey conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults from June 22 to 26 and found that eight of 10 of the respondents were satisfied with the President’s performance. Nine percent were undecided while 12 percent expressed dissatisfaction with his performance. SWS said President Duterte’s gross satisfaction rose by 1 point from 79 percent in March 2019. “This gives a net satisfaction rating of +68, classified by SWS as very good. This is a new personal record-high that surpassed the previous record of very good +66 in March 2019 and June 2017,” SWS said. The two-point rise in Duterte’s net satisfaction rating was due to an increase in Balance Luzon, offset by declines in Mindanao, the Visayas, and Metro Manila. The Chief Executive’s net satisfaction rating stayed very good in Balance Luzon at a new record-high +65 and remained excellent in Mindanao at +81.